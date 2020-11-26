Maggie Lee Cain, 82, of Twin Groves, AR, went to be with the Lord, November 23, 2020. She was born December 16, 1937 in Conway to the late Oscar Hale and Cora Tuggle. Maggie was an active member of Solomon Grove Baptist Church in Twin Groves; she served many years on the usher board. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and most of all spending time with her family. Maggie was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 58 years, Ozie Lee Cain, son, Frankie, and brother, Clarence.
She is survived by her son, David, daughters, Sandra (Edward) and Josephine (Christopher), seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sisters, Dorothy and Bethel, brother, Melvin, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
General Visitation is Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 8:00AM -8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Graveside Service is 11:00AM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Solomon Grove Cemetery in Twin Groves with Pastor Johnson officiating.
Online Guestbook www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway