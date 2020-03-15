Home

Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727

Marcelle J Fielder


1923 - 2020
Marcelle J Fielder Obituary
Marcelle J. Fielder, 96, of Greenbrier, went to be with the Lord, March 12, 2020, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born August 27, 1923 in Guy, Arkansas to the late H.J. and Mary Allen. Marcelle was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She retired from Guy Perkins School at the age of 94, after 39 years serving in the cafeteria that is now named after her. Marcelle was a member of Copperas Springs Baptist Church in Guy. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 59 years, Billy Oscar Fielder, sister, Avanelle Squires, brothers, Nelson Allen and Rayburn Allen.

Marcelle is survived by her sons, Gary (Marie) Fielder and Greg (Shannon) Fielder, daughters, Vicky (Wayne) Evans, Dana Davis and Lana (Al) Watkins, seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, sister, Myra Griffith, brother, Bentley (Carolyn) Allen.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 3:00-5:00PM at Copperas Springs Baptist Church in Guy. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00AM Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Church with Burial following at Copperas Springs Cemetery.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020
