Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home
910 Walnut Street
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-1124
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home
910 Walnut Street
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Palarm Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
795 Hwy 365 South
Mayflower, AR
View Map

Marcus Deon "Big Unk" Williams


1990 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcus Deon "Big Unk" Williams Obituary
Marcus Deon "Big Unk" Williams, 29, of Mayflower, AR departed this life Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born December 29, 1990 in Pine Bluff, AR to the late Michael and Marilyn (Davis) Williams.

He is survived by his mother, Etoy Stubbs of Mayflower, AR; two sisters Gerlander Davis and Roshaunda Williams, both of McGhee, AR; two brothers Michael Williams of McGhee, AR and Marquis Williams of Mayflower, AR; three nieces Arianna Rose Williams, Raniyah Veasley of Hot Springs, AR and Jaden Rayner of Pine Bluff, AR; two nephews Angelo Garth of Mayflower, AR and Adrian Thrower of Sheridan, AR.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Palarm Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 795 Hwy 365 South, Mayflower, AR. Visitation 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Friday, February 28, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment Palarm Cemetery in Mayflower, AR.

Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -