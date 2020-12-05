Margaret Ann Kinley Chandler (Maggie) left us for heaven in the late afternoon of December 1, 2020. She was 71 years old, born January 5, 1949, to the late Emma Elizabeth and Farmer Guy Kinley in Little Rock, Arkansas.



Maggie's life was anything but routine or normal. Early in life she trusted Jesus Christ as her personal savior and that dictated everything else that she pursued or was involved in. Her parents took her to Park Place Baptist Church, in Little Rock, where she met Don R. Chandler, who she would later marry. God rewarded their marriage of 53 years, with three children, Lori Kulbeth (Donnie), Michael Chandler (Shelly), and Marlo Atwell (Cory). Seven grandchildren were the joys of her life: Matt Kulbeth, Zach Kulbeth, Gabe Chandler, Noah Chandler, Luke Chandler, Chanley Atwell and Nate Atwell.



Maggie is also survived by two brothers, Carroll Kinley (Elaine) and David Kinley (Sandra) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Maggie had a lifelong friend in Debbie Allred who spent a great deal of time with Maggie in her beloved New England and Rocky Shores. From 1998 to the last year of her life she made a trip to New England with her husband, her daughters and daughter in law, and her only granddaughter Chanley.



Maggie had a varied career in work and ministry. She attended Central Baptist College, in Conway, Arkansas and graduated with a AA degree. She was Governor Mike Huckabee's administrative assistant, worked for several years in state government, wrote and took part in TV shows for LifeWord Broadcast Ministries interviewing many well-known Christians. For almost 30 years she wrote a weekly article entitled, "I Wish I Would Have Said That" for the Baptist Trumpet newspaper and she created a study guide to the book of Revelation on cassette tape. In her home church, Central Baptist of Conway, Arkansas, she served as a Life Group teacher for 40 years and worked with women's ministries.



Maggie wrote several books. One called A HEART TOWARD HOME traced the life of her grandmother who once served as a cook in the Biltmore Mansion in North Carolina and lived to be well past 100 years.



Maggie's impact on everyone she met is her legacy. She was the definitive pastor's wife! She loved! She gave! She encouraged! She taught! She Helped! She was a godly woman who made a remarkable impact on her husband's pastoral ministry. They worked and worshiped together for 55 plus years.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date and in lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Central Baptist Church, 3333 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, Arkansas.

