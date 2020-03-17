|
|
Margaret Anne Stires, 90, of Conway, AR, passed away March 13, 2020. She was born in Yazoo City, Mississippi on November 27, 1929, to Steven Edward and Eunice Ferguson. Margaret served as Past Grand Matron of the Arkansas Order of the Eastern Star. She was a 50 year member of the Esther Chapter 217.
She was preceded in death by her husband David O. Stires, and is survived by sons Jeff (Denise) Stires, of Conway, Ar, and Steve (Margaret) Stires of Germantown, TN, and a sister, Jane Farmer of North Little Rock, AR. She is loved by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and recently got to hold her first great-great granddaughter, which was the highlight of her day!
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Arkansas State Veterans in North Little Rock.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 17, 2020