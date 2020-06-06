Margaret Bartlett Hobbs
1941 - 2020
Margaret Bartlett Hobbs passed from this earth on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born to Lee Bartlett and Vitta Mahan Bartlett on May 17, 1941. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Rosie Bartlett and Bertha Bartlett, brothers Doyle, Halton, Clyde, Merle, Roy and Ray and her twin brother, Martin Bartlett. She was also preceded in death by a special nephew, Jimmy Bartlett.
Survivors who assisted her in the last years of her life include nephew Kenneth Bartlett and nieces, Betty Taylor, Opal Coker and Gail Braley.
No public service or viewing will be held due to health concerns in the nation at this time. Margaret wilt be cremated, then her remains will be placed beside her mother at Martinville Cemetery outside of Damascus.

The family thanks the staff at Springhill Baptist Hospital and Premiere Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in North Little Rock for the care they provided Margaret the past months.

Margaret will be missed here on Earth, but will be joyfully welcomed to Heaven by her parents, sisters, brothers and all other family and friends who were waiting for her at the Gate.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
