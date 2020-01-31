Home

POWERED BY

Services
KT Riddle Funeral Homes - Philipsburg Chapel
107 South Holland Street
Philipsburg, MT 59858
(406) 563-3421
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Louise "Peggy" Hill


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Louise "Peggy" Hill Obituary
Margaret Louise (Peggy) Hill, 95, passed away January 26, 2020 in Philipsburg, Montana. She was born January 27, 1924 in Dodge City Kansas to Earl and Helen Kay.

She attended public school in Dodge City and American School in Brussels, Belgium. She graduated from Kansas University and University of Michigan with a Master of Music degree.
She taught music and violin at Hendrix College in Conway Arkansas.

Peggy married Victor Hill in Lamar, Colorado on March 28, 1949. They had three children, George (Paulette) of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Stephen (Annette) of Anaconda, Montana and Mary Helen (Ed) Thomas, of Conway, Arkansas.

Peggy was adventurous by nature and loved to hike, bird watch and learn new things.
She is survived by her children, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to SPLC, Nature Conservancy or a .

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service are entrusted with Peggy's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -