Margaret Louise (Peggy) Hill, 95, passed away January 26, 2020 in Philipsburg, Montana. She was born January 27, 1924 in Dodge City Kansas to Earl and Helen Kay.
She attended public school in Dodge City and American School in Brussels, Belgium. She graduated from Kansas University and University of Michigan with a Master of Music degree.
She taught music and violin at Hendrix College in Conway Arkansas.
Peggy married Victor Hill in Lamar, Colorado on March 28, 1949. They had three children, George (Paulette) of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Stephen (Annette) of Anaconda, Montana and Mary Helen (Ed) Thomas, of Conway, Arkansas.
Peggy was adventurous by nature and loved to hike, bird watch and learn new things.
She is survived by her children, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to SPLC, Nature Conservancy or a .
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020