Margaret Lynn Reinold, 61, of Conway passed into heaven to be welcomed by our Lord and Savior, May 6, 2019.
She is survived by her mother, Donna Lee Bennett; one brother, Robert Spivey, III (Cindy), and her husband of 18 wonderful blessed years, Jim Reinold. Margaret is also survived by two sons, Joshua Sweetin (Maren), Taylor Sweetin (Paige); two stepdaughters, Jamie Roberson (Matt) and Lindsay Reinold; seven grandchildren which she deeply cherished, and her loving pet, Bella, known by her as "BB".
Margaret was employed with Leisure Arts for 30 years as a Marketing Director in which she traveled the world. She was recently employed with the Faulkner County Sherriff's Office as Support Services Supervisor. Margaret was blessed as she would say many times how she enjoyed so much to be with such professional and caring men and women, she loved them all.
A memorial service will be held at 10am, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas, with Rev. John Farthing officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arkansas Sherriff's Youth Ranch, P.O. Box 3964, Batesville, AR 72503.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 17, 2019