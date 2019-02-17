Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Sue "Maggie" (Elmore) Buntaine. View Sign

Margaret "Maggie" Sue (Elmore) Buntaine, 70, of Conway, Arkansas passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. Born March 12, 1948 in Arkansas City, Kansas, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Gladys Elmore.



Maggie founded Maggie's Original Cookie Company in 1987. She took a leap of faith, a box of cookies and found a banker to believe in her in order to realize her dream, which began while baking alongside her mother as a young child.



Maggie's cookies are known for their made-from-scratch qualities; using family recipes and the best ingredients. Maggie baked and served with love. Her measure of success was based on the community of loyal customers and employees who became family.



Maggie had a love for music fostered since childhood. She was an avid reader and loved all animals, especially her cat, Samson, and his friends, Lucy and Ki.



Maggie devoted her life to God and was an eternal student of the Bible. Her strong personal faith allowed her to connect with others of various religions and beliefs. Maggie led her life with a joyful spirit of compassion, kindness, laughter and love which she freely gave to all.



Maggie is preceded in death by her brother, Mark Elmore; sister, Marilene Moore; and nephew, Brian Lammy.



She is survived by her loving son, Michael Buntaine of New York, NY; brother, Leonard Elmore of Vassar, KS; sister, Naomi Lammy of Parsons, KS; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, AR. Visitation starts at 12:00 P.M., prior to service. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Wellington, KS under the direction of Frank Funeral Home.



We wish to thank the staff of Salem Place Nursing and Rehab and Arkansas Hospice for their love and care of Maggie.



