Marguerite Lee Fielding Zimmerman, 81, of Vilonia, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on the 22nd day of September ,2020. She was born June 25th, 1939, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to the late E. W. Fielding and Beatrice Traxler Fielding. Marguerite was also preceded in death by her sister, Jo Ann Williamson.

Marguerite was a faithful member of the Sunny Gap Baptist Church in Conway, AR. She devoted her life to her family and loved times with her grandchildren. Marguerite was a retired school teacher. She enjoyed cross stitch, singing, and going to church. Marguerite was loved very much by her friends and family, who will dearly miss her words of wisdom and kindness.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; husband of 61 years, Leland "Yogi" Zimmerman. She is also survived by 4 sons, Dee Zimmerman and wife, Belynda, Lee Zimmerman and wife, Kim, Tim Zimmerman and wife, Pam and Roy Zimmerman and wife, Meleia, 10 grandchildren, Zach, Zane, Christopher James, April, Susan, Matthew, Christopher Joe, Regan, Presley and Sloan. 1 great-grandson, Jack Weston and a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Paula and Ronnie Armstrong.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00AM at Roselawn Memorial Park, in Little Rock, AR. General visitation will be on Saturday, Sept. 26th and Sunday, Sept. 27th, 2020 from 9:00AM to 8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, AR.

