Marie Hendrix Pettingill, age 89, of Morrilton, Arkansas, passed
away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born July 20, 1930 in Rose Creek,
Arkansas the daughter of Everette Hendrix and Cassie Ashcraft Hendrix. Marie
was the widow of D. H. Pettingill. She was a homemaker and member of Calvary
Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Randy (Wanda) Pettingill of Morrilton;
daughters, Vicki (Doug) Causey of Conway and Traci James of Morrilton; four
grandchildren, Jill (Jared) Vice of Hot Springs, Kevin (Carey) Causey of
London, England, Wade Pettingill of Morrilton, and Brent (Brittany)
Pettingill of Fayetteville; and three great grandchildren, Qualyn and Mia
James and Chase Causey. Other than her parents and husband, she was preceded
in death by three sisters, Ella Mae Hesselbein, Noma Faye Sledge, and Lila
Vane Hendrix.
Private graveside service will be at Plummerville Cemetery with
Bro. Sonny Harvison officiating. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home of
Morrilton. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church at 101 E. Clifton
St, Morrilton, AR 72110. Online Guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020