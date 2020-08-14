Marie Woodham, 81, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born February 16, 1939 in Bradford, AR to Leslie and Nola Wellman. Marie was preceded in death by her parents.
Left to cherish her memory is her children, Kenneth Woodham, Charles Woodham, Phyllis Lane and Teresa Leffert, grandchildren; Crystal Babitzke and Jacob Woodham, great granddaughter, Nastassja Babitzke, sisters; Lorene Vance and Helen Richards, brothers; Leslie Bud Wellman and Jerry Wellman , and many other friends and relatives that loved her.
