Marie Woodham
1939 - 2020
Marie Woodham, 81, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born February 16, 1939 in Bradford, AR to Leslie and Nola Wellman. Marie was preceded in death by her parents.

Left to cherish her memory is her children, Kenneth Woodham, Charles Woodham, Phyllis Lane and Teresa Leffert, grandchildren; Crystal Babitzke and Jacob Woodham, great granddaughter, Nastassja Babitzke, sisters; Lorene Vance and Helen Richards, brothers; Leslie Bud Wellman and Jerry Wellman , and many other friends and relatives that loved her.

Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
