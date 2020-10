Marilyn Watson, 79, of Conway, AR, passed away October 16, 2020. Visitation will be 5:00 to 9:00pm with family present 6:00 to 9:00pm, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral service will be October 21, 2020, at 10:00am at Greenbrier Church of Christ with interment to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park. Masks Required. Full obituary at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway