Marilyn Joyce Garlington, 59, of Morrilton passed away on February 7, 2019. She was born on May 29, 1959 in Morrilton, Arkansas.
She was a faithful Jehovah's Witness for over 35 years and a full time Bible Educator for 30 years. Marilyn was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who loved her family and friends dearly.
Marilyn leaves behind her mother Paletha Washington; a loving husband Rickey Garlington; three children Rosalyn Gulley (Chris), Josalyn Lee (Nate), and Rodrick Garlington (Amelia); five grandchildren Ryan Gulley, Camryn Gulley, Avion Lee, Mikaela Garlington and Malia Garlington; three sisters Barbara Perry (David), Lisa Donald, Lydia Williams (Willie); two brothers Jackie Washington (Doris) and Richard Washington (Demtrice) as well as many other nieces, nephews and friends. Those that knew her loved her dearly.
A memorial will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Morrilton, Arkansas.
Arrangements have been entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, Jacksonville, Arkansas. 501-982-3400
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 1, 2019