Marilyn Joyce Garlington, 59, of Morrilton passed away on February 7, 2019. She was born on May 29, 1959 in Morrilton, Arkansas.She was a faithful Jehovah's Witness for over 35 years and a full time Bible Educator for 30 years. Marilyn was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who loved her family and friends dearly.Marilyn leaves behind her mother Paletha Washington; a loving husband Rickey Garlington; three children Rosalyn Gulley (Chris), Josalyn Lee (Nate), and Rodrick Garlington (Amelia); five grandchildren Ryan Gulley, Camryn Gulley, Avion Lee, Mikaela Garlington and Malia Garlington; three sisters Barbara Perry (David), Lisa Donald, Lydia Williams (Willie); two brothers Jackie Washington (Doris) and Richard Washington (Demtrice) as well as many other nieces, nephews and friends. Those that knew her loved her dearly.A memorial will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Morrilton, Arkansas.Arrangements have been entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, Jacksonville, Arkansas. 501-982-3400Her online guestbook is available at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com