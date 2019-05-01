Marilyn Garlington (1959 - 2019)
Service Information
A NATURAL STATE FUNERAL SERVICE
2620 West Main Street
Jacksonville, AR
72076
(501)-982-3400
Obituary
Marilyn Joyce Garlington, 59, of Morrilton passed away on February 7, 2019. She was born on May 29, 1959 in Morrilton, Arkansas.

She was a faithful Jehovah's Witness for over 35 years and a full time Bible Educator for 30 years. Marilyn was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who loved her family and friends dearly.

Marilyn leaves behind her mother Paletha Washington; a loving husband Rickey Garlington; three children Rosalyn Gulley (Chris), Josalyn Lee (Nate), and Rodrick Garlington (Amelia); five grandchildren Ryan Gulley, Camryn Gulley, Avion Lee, Mikaela Garlington and Malia Garlington; three sisters Barbara Perry (David), Lisa Donald, Lydia Williams (Willie); two brothers Jackie Washington (Doris) and Richard Washington (Demtrice) as well as many other nieces, nephews and friends. Those that knew her loved her dearly.

A memorial will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Morrilton, Arkansas.

Arrangements have been entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, Jacksonville, Arkansas. 501-982-3400

Her online guestbook is available at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 1, 2019
