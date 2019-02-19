Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Jeanette "Jan" (South) Strange. View Sign

Marilyn Jeanette "Jan" South Strange of Conway, Arkansas passed away on February 16, 2019. Jan was born on January 14, 1941 in Wynne, Arkansas to Minnie Louise Melton South and Ezra Lee South. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Jan will be remembered for her kindness and giving spirit, and her unwavering love for her family. She was active in her community as a member of the Conway Junior Auxiliary and the Hendrix Dames.



She leaves behind her loving husband of 58 years, Vance Medlock Strange, Jr.; two daughters, Monda Strange Fason of Conway and Jennifer Strange Gilliland and husband, Jeff Gilliland of Birmingham, Alabama. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Emily Fason, Anna Gilliland, Adam Gilliland, and great-grandson, Levi Fason.



She also survived by three brothers, a sister, and their spouses; Rose Marie South Hanks and husband, Edward Hanks of Fairbanks, Alaska; Jesse Lee South and wife, Sydney Simpson South of Austin, Texas; Larry Eugene South and wife, Jeanne Shawhan South of Annapolis, Maryland; Ronnie Lee South and Lynndy Luker South of Chesterfield, Virginia.



A memorial service service will be held in Conway on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 3:00PM at Greene Chapel at Hendrix College, 1600 Washington, Ave. Conway, followed by interment at Lakeside Cemetery in Stamps, Arkansas.



650 Central Landing Blvd

Conway , AR 72032

