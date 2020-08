Marilyn Sue "Nanie" Stephens, 75, of Conway, AR, passed away August 5, 2020. General visitation will be from 5 to 9 on Sunday, August 9th, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. A graveside service will be 10:00 am on Monday, August 10th, at Mayflower Cemetery. Full obituary available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway