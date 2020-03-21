Home

Marion Judson Morgan


1929 - 2020
Marion Judson Morgan Obituary
Marion Judson Morgan, 90, passed away March 19, 2020 in Mayflower, Arkansas. He was born August 27, 1929 in Magnolia, Alabama to Marion Council Morgan and Mary Lula Greene Morgan.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dalta Scritchfield Morgan; three sons, Marion J. Jr. (Cathy) of Springdale, AR, Michael D. (Marsha) of Greenbrier, AR, Mark F. (Angela) of Janesville, WI; one daughter, Carolyn (Alicia) of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Kevin (Natasha), Kyle, Craig, Johnathan (Alyson), Cecil, and Natasha; six great grandchildren; one brother, B. Ike Morgan of Mabelvale; numerous nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by his parents; eight brothers; two sisters.
Family will have a private service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 21, 2020
