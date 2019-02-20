Mark DeWayne Tinney, 49, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at BHMC in LR. Born on November 25, 1969 in Lubbock, Texas to Bennie and Sandra; he is survived by his wife, Lory; stepchildren, Darryan and Bryson from Bella Vista, son, Benjamin from Altus, Oklahoma; mother, Sandie; brothers, Mickey and Brian; nephew, Austin; and niece, Breanna, all from Conway. Mark will join his father in Heaven. Please share your love and support at Griffinleggettconway.com.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019