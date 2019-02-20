Mark DeWayne Tinney (1969 - 2019)
Mark DeWayne Tinney, 49, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at BHMC in LR. Born on November 25, 1969 in Lubbock, Texas to Bennie and Sandra; he is survived by his wife, Lory; stepchildren, Darryan and Bryson from Bella Vista, son, Benjamin from Altus, Oklahoma; mother, Sandie; brothers, Mickey and Brian; nephew, Austin; and niece, Breanna, all from Conway. Mark will join his father in Heaven. Please share your love and support at Griffinleggettconway.com.
