Mark Edwin Knight, 77, of Conway, AR departed this life Tuesday, January 8, 2019. He was born July 25, 1941, in Omaha, Nebraska to Gale W. and June Knight.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Edwin Knight.
Mark is survived by his three sisters, Kae Knight, Susie Matyja, and Annie Nemecek; his three children, Scott Knight of Omaha, Robin Dungan of Omaha, Aaron Knight of Conway; his two step-daughters, Carrie Bobo of Conway, and Rachel Rau of Omaha; and 10 grandchildren, Sarah Knight, Jace Motley, Hannah Knight, Calvin Motley, Tanner Dungan, Seth Knight, Cade Dungan, Riley Dungan, Caden Rau, and Jacob Rau.
A celebration service will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home, 650 Central Landing Boulevard, Conway, AR 72032.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Faulkner County Senior Citizen Center.
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019