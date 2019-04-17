Mark Garrison Heaslet, 66, of Holland passed away April 12th. Visitation is April 15th from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Bishop-Crites Chapel. Funeral is April 16th at 10:00AM at LifeSong Baptist Church, Greenbrier, AR with burial following at Oakland Cemetery in Holland. Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019