Mark Garrison Heaslet (1953 - 2019)
  • "Jerry and Jan, you and the family will be in my thoughts..."
    - Anita Heaslet
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
  • "I love you Uncle Mark!! "

Mark Garrison Heaslet, 66, of Holland passed away April 12th. Visitation is April 15th from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Bishop-Crites Chapel. Funeral is April 16th at 10:00AM at LifeSong Baptist Church, Greenbrier, AR with burial following at Oakland Cemetery in Holland. Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier

Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019
