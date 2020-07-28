Mark Joseph Simon, age 64 of Conway, Arkansas, died Thursday evening, July 23, 2020, at Conway Regional Health System in the presence of family.



Mark was born to the late Frederic Peter (Fritz) and Mary Louise Hiegel – Simon September 4, 1955. He graduated St. Joseph High School in Conway in 1973 and was an avid sports fan from a young age.



Mark spent his life actively involved in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Having a special interest in the Knights of Columbus Council 4143 where he was a 4th degree knight.



Mark worked at Simon's Grocery with his father and uncle from a teenager until the store closed in 1989. He then took a job with Leather Brothers until his retirement from them at age 62.



Later in life, Mark spent time daily with his aging parents.



Mark was a quiet, well-educated individual who was very opinionated when he chose to speak up.



After a lifetime of challenging health issues from birth, Mark, who never married, is survived by five siblings; Michael (Mary Jo) Simon, Eugene (Christy) Simon, Theresa Simon, Margaret (Mike) Grimes, and Stephen (Charlotte) Simon and 16 nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Life Choices or St. Joseph School Endowment.



The Rosary was held at 10:00am with the Mass of Christian Burial following on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway.

