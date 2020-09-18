Mart Nickerson Williams was born October 8, 1936 in Merced,California to Melvin and Dorothea Nickerson Williams. Mart passed away August27, 2020 in Conway, Ar at the age of 83.
Mart is preceded in death by his parents and two sistersYvonne Williams and Marceline Furtado.
He is survived by the love of his life for almost 41 yearsGwennia Williams; one brother Gerald Williams of Merced, CA; three nieces DianeFurtado, Debbie Furtado, and Brenda Williams; two nephews Ronald and DavidWilliams, all of Merced, CA and a host of great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.