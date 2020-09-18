1/1
Mart Nickerson Williams
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mart Nickerson Williams was born October 8, 1936 in Merced,California to Melvin and Dorothea Nickerson Williams. Mart passed away August27, 2020 in Conway, Ar at the age of 83.
Mart is preceded in death by his parents and two sistersYvonne Williams and Marceline Furtado.

He is survived by the love of his life for almost 41 yearsGwennia Williams; one brother Gerald Williams of Merced, CA; three nieces DianeFurtado, Debbie Furtado, and Brenda Williams; two nephews Ronald and DavidWilliams, all of Merced, CA and a host of great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home
910 Walnut Street
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-1124
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved