Martha A. Moran, 82, of Marengo, IA, formerly of Elberon, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at her home.
Martha was born January 5, 1938 in Vilonia, AR to Floyd and Bertha (Ramsey) Mullins. As a young woman her family moved to Newton, IA. Martha worked as a waitress in Newton, before moving to Cedar Rapids where she met John E. Moran while working at Leonardo's. They both then went to work for Wilsons. The couple married on November 12, 1963 in the Vinton court house. Together they settled in Elberon, IA. Martha went back to school, attending Kirkwood Community College, receiving her Culinary Arts Degree. She cooked for South Tama High School until retirement. Following retirement, Martha moved back to Arkansas to be near her sister and enjoyed the warmer weather, until more recently moving back to Iowa to be near her children.
Martha enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, canning, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Richard (Kim) Beaver of Springfield, MO, Matthew (Paula) Moran of Monticello; daughters, Nancy (Gary) Mougin of Walford, IA, Tracy Moran of Marengo, Darcy (Scott) McMains of Elberon; grandchildren, Elisa, Jentry, Leslie, Samantha, Jordynn, Tyler, Nicholas, Abby and Addison; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Oletta Ibbotson; brother, Faber Mullins both of Conway, AR and many nieces and nephews.
Martha is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; sons, Jack, Walter and Tony Moran; brothers, Earl, J.W. "Cotton" and Wilburn "Punk" Mullins and sister, Freda Mullins.
Private family graveside service will take place at National Cemetery, Vining, IA at later date. Online condolences can be sent to www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 11, 2020