Martha Marsell (Lasley) Harlan, 93, of Cantonment, FL, went to be with her Lord Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born October 18, 1925, in Enola, AR, to Carl and Nora Lee Henderson. Marsell was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Harlan; grandchildren, Jeffrey Harlan and Douglas Simmons; brothers, Rayburn, Cecil, Elwin, Elvin and Francis Lasley and her parents.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; children, Donnie (Carolyn) Harlan, Brenda (Bobby) Simmons and Bobbie (Benny) Johnson; grandchildren, Amy (Michael) Corder, Crystal (Billy) Zihala, Rick (Liz) Simmons, Lori Cook, Lanny (Liz) Johnson; thirteen great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren; sister, Martha Sue Farmer. Marsell is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 10:00am at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, AR. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, AR. Interment in Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019