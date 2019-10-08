Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Harlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Harlan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Harlan Obituary
Martha Marsell (Lasley) Harlan, 93, of Cantonment, FL, went to be with her Lord Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born October 18, 1925, in Enola, AR, to Carl and Nora Lee Henderson. Marsell was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Harlan; grandchildren, Jeffrey Harlan and Douglas Simmons; brothers, Rayburn, Cecil, Elwin, Elvin and Francis Lasley and her parents.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; children, Donnie (Carolyn) Harlan, Brenda (Bobby) Simmons and Bobbie (Benny) Johnson; grandchildren, Amy (Michael) Corder, Crystal (Billy) Zihala, Rick (Liz) Simmons, Lori Cook, Lanny (Liz) Johnson; thirteen great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren; sister, Martha Sue Farmer. Marsell is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 10:00am at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, AR. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, AR. Interment in Crestlawn Memorial Park.

Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now