Marty Wilson (Martha), 59, of Vilonia, AR, passed away at her home Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born October 12, 1959, in Conway, AR, to the late R.R. "Peterboat" and Helen (Wood) Wilson. Marty was also preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Wilson.
Marty was a faithful member of the Woodrow Church of Christ in Vilonia. She devoted her life to guarding and protecting her family. She was an avid hunter. Marty retired from Remington Arms Company.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; brother, Odis Wilson; sisters, Valla Wilson Boyd, Mary Drysdale (Ted) and Evon Nealey (Scott); sister-in-law, Bernell Wilson; 6 nieces and 6 nephews (that she loved without reservation); 15 great-nieces and nephews with Jaxon Boyd being the light of her life the last six years.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral home with interment to follow at Cypress Valley Cemetery in Vilonia.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 1, 2019