Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
115 S Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-2575
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
115 S Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Sardis Baptist Church
Damascus, AR
Marva Lou "Marty" Davis


1938 - 2019
Marva Lou "Marty" Davis Obituary
Marva Lou "Marty" Davis was born July 24, 1938, at Fairbanks, Arkansas and passed away, November 25, 2019 at Fairbanks, Arkansas. She is survived by her husband of 64 years J.C. Davis, daughter, Mona (Rick) Wickliffe, son, Kenneth (Darla) Davis, grandchildren, Danielle, Chad, Kayla and Aaron, great grandchildren, Landree, Lawson, Ethan, Eli and Everett.

Marva was a loyal and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She spent her time making memories for everyone she loved. She left behind many hand treasures for her family.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 6:00-8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral Services will be 1:00PM Friday, November 29, 2019 at Sardis Baptist Church in Damascus with Interment following at Fairbanks Cemetery in Bee Branch.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019
