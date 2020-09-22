1/
Mary A. Reed
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary A. Reed

Conway, AR age 80 passed away on September 20, 2020. Mary was born November 16, 1939 in Detroit, MI the daughter of the late Eugene and Florence Kroesing. She is survived by her sons, Larry Hill, Richard Hill and Dennis Hill; daughters Sherry Hill and Sharon Daniels; 10 grandchildren; brothers Tom, Skip and Eugene; sisters Florence Crosby, Nancy Piipke and Helen Patterson; several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. arrangements entrusted to Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home, Conway, AR. Please leave condolences for the family at www.griffinleggettconway.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Leggett - Conway Funeral Home
1751 Dave Ward Dr
Conway, AR 72034
501-327-5000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved