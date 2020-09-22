Mary A. Reed
Conway, AR age 80 passed away on September 20, 2020. Mary was born November 16, 1939 in Detroit, MI the daughter of the late Eugene and Florence Kroesing. She is survived by her sons, Larry Hill, Richard Hill and Dennis Hill; daughters Sherry Hill and Sharon Daniels; 10 grandchildren; brothers Tom, Skip and Eugene; sisters Florence Crosby, Nancy Piipke and Helen Patterson; several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. arrangements entrusted to Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home, Conway, AR. Please leave condolences for the family at www.griffinleggettconway.com