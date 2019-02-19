Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Alice Walker, age 96, departed this life to be with her Lord on February 9, 2019, at Heritage Living Center, Conway, Arkansas. Formerly a resident of Russellville and Camden, she was born on August 20, 1922, to Floyd Albert and Clara Taylor Posey near Ouachita in Dallas County.



As an 18-year-old, she met the love of her life, Coleman Walker, whom she married on Valentines Day, February 14, 1941. Except for the 3 ½ years of his service in World War II, they were inseparable until his sudden death in 1963. Raising two young daughters, she worked many years at Horne's Drug and M and D Pharmacy in Camden from which she retired in 1986.



Coming to know Christ at an early age, she was a life-long Baptist and taught a ladies' Sunday School class at Hillside Baptist Church in Camden for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Russellville at the time of her death.



Mary was a very selfless, giving person who loved her family and friends and spending time with grandkids and great-grandkids in the latter days especially Traci, Jennifer, Paul, Heath, and Wade.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wesley Coleman Walker; daughter, Mary Sue Heard; three brothers, Albert Posey, Jr., Max Ray Posey, Bobby Allen Posey; two sisters, Annis Cox and Glenda Posey.



She is survived by a son, Tom Walker (Peggy) of Russellville; a daughter, Alice Faye Conville (John) of Conway; son-in-law, David Heard of Greenwood; three sisters-in-law, Billie Fay Posey, Shirley Posey, and Elizabeth Posey; twelve grandchildren, Brent Walker (Katy) of Gravette, Scott Walker (April) of Russellville, Krista Hartman (Heidi) of Kempner, Texas, Karla Heard of Fort



Smith , Kaylyn Heard of Fort Smith, Traci Kitchens of Conway, Jennifer Freeman of Maumelle, Paul Zarlingo of Conway, Kayce Conville of Conway, Toni Reddell (Todd) of Maumelle, Alicia Martin (Chris) of Maumelle and Stacy Morris (Andrew) of Ruston, Louisiana; nine great-grandchildren, Bart and Anna Walker, Blakeley and Hailey Walker, Heath and Wade Kitchens, Ben and Will Reddell, and Mia Martin; and many loving nephews and nieces.

A family graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 17th, at Sardis Cemetery in Dallas County. Arrangements are under the direction of Proctor Funeral Services of Camden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faulkner County Senior Citizens Program, P.O. Box 1429, Conway, AR 72033. To sign the online guest register, visit www.proctorfuneralhome.com

