Mary Ann Bloodworth, 78, of Conway, AR passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on August 14, 2020. She was born to Jewel Dean Boswell on March 25, 1942 in Conway, AR and was later adopted by D.O. Boswell. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Jim – the love of her life. They were married for fifty-five years at the time of Jim's passing. Mary Ann and Jim are survived by their three kids: Dawn (Joe), of Lake of the Ozarks, MO; Dan (Dana) of Conway, AR; Sam, of Russellville, AR; eight grandchildren: Amanda Atkins, Allie Matlock, Cortney (Aaron) McMoran, Kyle (Alison) Bloodworth, Whitney Bloodworth, Anna Bloodworth, Addie Bloodworth and Dalton Bloodworth; and one great granddaughter, Clarke McMoran.

She and Jim knew each other two months before being married on Christmas Eve, 1960. Mary Ann and Jim raised their family in Camden, AR, where she worked for more than thirty years as "the" switchboard operator at Ouachita Valley Clinic. They moved from Camden in 2008, leaving behind dear friends, to be closer to their kids after Jim retired. She loved Jim, her kids, grandkids and went out of her way to do anything and everything for them.

Mary Ann truly loved life, people and making friends. During their life, Mary Ann and Jim traveled abroad with friends. No one was a stranger to Mary Ann. She made friends everywhere she went - grocery stores, retail stores, gas stations – absolutely everywhere. Mary Ann struck up conversations with everyone she crossed paths with, and she would talk about anything. She was truly passionate about life, her family and friends. After Jim's passing, she found great comfort and joy in spending time with her broad network of friends – most recently, she spent a lot of time with her friends from Second Baptist Church and Woodland Heights Baptist Church.

Inexplicably, Mary Ann loved elephants, and her house is adorned with more than her grandkids could ever accurately count. Mary Ann was a kind and beautiful soul. She will be deeply missed by her family and her friends. The world won't be as bright without her in it.

The family would love to see, visit and hug extended family and friends as part of the celebration of Mary Ann's life. However, out of concern for family, friends and community, the kids have decided to hold a private memorial with immediate family on Tuesday, August 19th to celebrate her life. It will be held at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway at 2:00 p.m. and will be video-taped so that Mary Ann's life celebration can be shared with family and friends not in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Little Rock Zoo on her behalf and in her name, to support the elephants that make their home there (bit.ly/MaryAnnsElephant).

