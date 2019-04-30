Mary Ann Jennings, 82, of Morganton, Arkansas was born March 28, 1937 to the late Coy and Maudie (Herring) Mahan. She went to be with her Lord on April 25, 2019.
Mary was loved by all who knew her. She was a member of the Mt. Zion General Baptist Church. She loved and cherished her family, and she especially loved baking cookies for her grandbabies.
She is proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, James Doyle Jennings; three brothers and three sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are a son, James R. Jennings (Kelly); four daughters, Pam Cooper (Jonathan), Sharon Hutto (Jeff), Christine Crawford (Michael), Terrie Gottsponer (Kenny); twelve grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; other relatives and a host of friends.
Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Roller McNutt Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hardin Cemetery in Morganton, Arkansas.
For online guestbook www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 30, 2019