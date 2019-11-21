Home

St Joseph Catholic Church
1115 College Ave
Conway, AR 72032
Rosary
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Visitation
Following Services
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mary Ann Stiefvater


1935 - 2019
Mary Ann Stiefvater Obituary

Mary Ann Stiefvater died, Nov 18, 2019, at the age of 84.
Mary Ann was born in Conway on Oct 21,1935, the first born of the late Joseph E. and Louise (Hess) Stiefvater. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Jame E. Stiefvater of Bigelow, AR.

Mary Ann was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She is a graduate of Arkansas State Teachers College. She completed additional studies at the University of Houston and St. Thomas University in Houston, TX. She is also a graduate of the Medical Record Administration Program, St. Joseph Hospital in Houston, TX.
Mary Ann retired from Conway Regional Medical Center in 2007 after a 50 year career in the medical records department. She was a real pioneer in the development of medical coding. In the late 70's she was a consultant for Blue Cross Blue Shield traveling the state training medical record staffs at 52 hospitals in proper coding techniques. Prior to her association with Blue Cross she was a consultant to 15 hospitals and nursing homes in Arkansas. She was awarded the Living Legacy Award from the Arkansas Health Information Management Association. She also served as president of AHIMA for two terms.

Mary Ann loved to travel and share her timeshares with family and friends. She enjoyed water and snow skiing. She was often seen in a wet suit in late fall and early winter, skiing at Lake Beaverfork.
She is survived by her three brothers; Ralph (Marilyn) of Hot Springs Village, Raymond, and Mark (Lu Ann) from Conway, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A rosary service will be held on Thursday, Nov 21, 2019 at 6:00pm followed by visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday Nov 22, 2019, at 10am at the church followed with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Mary Ann Stiefvater Scholarship Fund at Conway Regional Health Foundation, https://ecommerce.conwayregional.org/scholarships.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019
