Obituary

Mary Catherine Milam Sturgeon of Hot Springs Village passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was born on November 14, 1920 in Conway, Arkansas to the late Carl and Ollie Bell Milam.



Mrs. Sturgeon was a graduate of Conway High School and the University of Central Arkansas. She received a master's in library science from George Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville, Tennessee.



She was an Associate Professor Emeritus of Library Science at UALR. She also served as a librarian at Brinkley High School and Pine Bluff High School and was an English teacher and librarian at Benton High School.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Sturgeon, and brothers Carlton Milam and Nick Milam.



Mary Catherine is survived by her daughters, Mary Jack (Nick) Landers of Hot Springs and Kay (James) Calloway of Sherwood. In addition, she is survived by five grandchildren, Josh (Lindsey) Landers of Bryant, Colby Landers of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jay Calloway of Bayfield, Colorado, Kristen Calloway of Sherwood and Blake (Stephanie) Calloway of Sherwood. She also leaves behind four great-grandchildren, Alexis, Korben, Harper Kayte and Kayle.



The family would like to thank Mt. Carmel at Hot Springs Village, Arkansas Hospice and Reggie Bursley for their loving care.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the .



A funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 in the chapel of Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home, 6700 Alcoa Rd. Benton, AR 72015. Visitation will start at 1:00 p.m., one hour prior to service.



