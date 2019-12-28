|
|
Mary Claire (Parsons) Sebastian, 68, of Conway, went to be with Lord on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was born June 23, 1951 to the late Guy Lee Parsons and Mary Elisabeth (Wray) Parsons. Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Scott Sebastian.
Mary was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Conway. She enjoyed attending church services and spending time with her dogs.
Mary is survived by her sister, Margaret P. Cline, nephew, Jason Mize, both of Conway, and cousin, Susan Hillman of Alaska.
Visitation will be at 10am Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church with funeral service following at 11am. Pastor John Gieke will be officiating. Burial will follow at 3pm at Woodlawn Cemetery in Texarkana, AR.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 28, 2019