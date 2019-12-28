Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sebastian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Claire (Parsons) Sebastian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Claire (Parsons) Sebastian Obituary
Mary Claire (Parsons) Sebastian, 68, of Conway, went to be with Lord on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was born June 23, 1951 to the late Guy Lee Parsons and Mary Elisabeth (Wray) Parsons. Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Scott Sebastian.
Mary was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Conway. She enjoyed attending church services and spending time with her dogs.
Mary is survived by her sister, Margaret P. Cline, nephew, Jason Mize, both of Conway, and cousin, Susan Hillman of Alaska.
Visitation will be at 10am Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church with funeral service following at 11am. Pastor John Gieke will be officiating. Burial will follow at 3pm at Woodlawn Cemetery in Texarkana, AR.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -