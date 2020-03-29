|
Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Brantley was born August 5, 1933 at the Sanders/Pearson home-place in Pollock, TX. She grew up attending Pollock Baptist Church, and by her early teen years, she was the church pianist and had a beautiful soprano voice. After graduating high school in 1950, at age 17, Beth left the farm for the big city of Dallas, where she attended Draughon's Business School. She graduated a year later and returned to her home to work for Lufkin First State Bank. In 1952, she met returning Korean War veteran, Floyd L Brantley, at a church revival. They were married at Pollok Baptist Church on June 26, 1953. They remained happily married for almost 67 years.
By the late '50s, with their son Charles in tow, Beth and Floyd moved to Little Rock, AR, and eventually settled in Arkadelphia, AR. After, the arrival of their daughter Betsy, she loved being a stay at home Mom. Determined to finish her education, she completed her bachelor's and master's degrees to start her new career as the school librarian at Magnet Cove and later, Pratt Elementary in Malvern, AR.
Beth made many, many lifelong friends. She maintained close contact with her core childhood group in Pollok, many close friends and neighbors in Arkadelphia, and later Conway. There are too many dear friends at FBC, SBC, Elaine Street, Elaine Circle, and Cherry Street to mention, but they were all cherished and loved till the day she passed. A good listener and confidant, she would let her opinion be known, but with grace and understanding.
Beth was an advocate for children and the least defensible, and she was a trained volunteer for CASA of Clark County, AR. She was active for many years at Second Baptist Church Arkadelphia, where she served to help create and operate their children's library. Beth later enjoyed her membership at First Baptist Arkadelphia. After retiring, she maintained an active lifestyle with Floyd and enjoyed many trips back to her home-place in Pollok, as well as travels to Alaska and Europe. In later years, she and Floyd moved to Conway, AR, to be near their son and daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
"Grand-mur-mur" spent countless hours spoiling her three grandchildren and relished the accomplishments of each as they grew up. She lived to see all three get married, and she quickly embraced their spouses into the family. She loved her family and friends, wholeheartedly and unconditionally.
Beth is survived by her husband of 67 years, Floyd L. Brantley, children, Charles (Cindy) Brantley of Conway, AR, Betsy Brantley of Huntsville, TX, grandchildren, C.L. (Amber) Brantley Jr., of Greenbrier, AR, Michael (Leslie) Brantley of Conway, AR, Marissa (Richard) Greaves of Bentonville, AR; special granddaughter, Beatriz Novais of Porto, Portugal, great grandchildren, Ashtyn Brantley of Conway, AR, Maddox and Adelyn Brantley of Greenbrier, AR, nephews, Tommy Dyer of Channelview, TX, Robert E. "Bert" Wise of Fairview, TX, William Wade "Billy" Pearson III of Plano, TX, John Roger Wise of Dallas, TX, David Pearson of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, nieces, Patti Sturges of Moss Point, MS, Jeanne Pleasant of Livingston, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, William "Bill" Wade Pearson III and sister in law, Flora "Flo" Pearson, sisters, Ruth Wise and brother in law, Robert E. (Bob) Wise, Sr., and Majorie Jean "Marjie" Pearson.
Thank you to Tonya Fuller and her children, Kiyun and Tracey, who embraced Beth and Floyd and treated both as family these past 5 years in Conway. Special thanks to the entire College Square Retirement Community staff, Dr. Tyrone Lee, the entire staff in the CCU at Conway Regional Heath Center , and the pastors and staff of Antioch Baptist Church and Family Life Bible Church for all their comfort, care and encouragement during her recent stay.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital or First Baptist Church in Arkadelphia, AR.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020