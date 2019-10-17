Home

Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home
910 Walnut Street
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-1124
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Gale Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Gale Missionary Baptist Church
#8 W. Brannon Drive
Conway, AR
View Map
Resources
Mary Ellen Acklin Obituary
Mary Ellen (Reed) Acklin, 84, of Conway, Ar departed this life on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born in Conway, Ar to the late Floyd Reed, Sr. and Bernice F. (Anderson) Reed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Troy D. "Bone" Acklin and son-in-law Roy Foster, Jr.

She is survived by five daughters Barbara (James) Acklin-Edwards; Diane Acklin Foster; Deborah (Harold) Acklin-Blackwell; Beverly Acklin Bunting and Sandra Acklin; siblings Floyd Reed, Jr. and Mordell Outley, both of Syracuse, NY; Five grandchildren Aisha Foster, Kerbie Foster, Ryan Bunting, Trey Bunting and Troy Edwards; Five great grandchildren Alexia, Channing, Ka'marion, Peyton, Odin and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Mt. Gale Missionary Baptist Church, #8 W. Brannon Drive, Conway, Ar. Visitation 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Friday, October 18, 2019 at the church. Interment Ray Cemetery in Conway, Ar.

In lieu of florals, please send donations to Easter Dawn Chapter #175 Scholarship Fund, Order of the Eastern Star Attn: Deborah Acklin-Blackwell 210-01 Hwy 365, Conway, Ar 72032.

Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, Ar. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019
