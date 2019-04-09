Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Frances "Maw" (May) Sanson. View Sign

Mary Frances "Maw" Sanson, 80, of Quitman, AR, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 1, 2019. She was born June 17, 1938 in Greenbrier, AR to the late Daniel and Ruby (Cotton) May. Maw was also preceded in death by her son, Franklin D. Sanson, Jr.; son-in-law, William "Wilbur" Lamb; sisters, Betty and Montine; and brothers, Eugene and John.



Maw was of the Baptist faith. She devoted her life to the Lord and her family. She enjoyed cooking homemade meals, playing cards with her family, and watching Nascar, rooting for Dale Earnhart. Maw loved listening, singing and dancing to country music. She had a contagious laugh and spirited sense of humor. Maw was loved very much by her friends and family, who will dearly miss her big smile and loving affection.



Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, husband of 64 years, Frank "Paw" Sanson, Sr.; daughter, Peggy Lamb of Greenbrier, AR; son, Jerry (Donna) Sanson of Florida; grandchildren, Heather (Joe) Creel, Crystal Collier, Audrey (Justin) Hemness, April Sanson, Terry Sanson and William Lee (Tish) Lamb; daughter-in-law, Materesa Sanson; numerous great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



A funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier, AR with visitation one hour prior, interment to follow at Copperas Springs Cemetery in Guy, AR.



650 Central Landing Blvd

Conway , AR 72032

