Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
Mary Francis "Doodle" Watts


1920 - 2019
Mary Francis "Doodle" Watts Obituary
Mary "Doodle" Francis (DeBerry) Watts, 99, of Conway, AR, passed away, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Conway Regional Hospital after a short illness. She was born May 18, 1920 to the late William and Sarah Fanny DeBerry. She was also preceded in death by her husband, W. Paul Watts; and her siblings, Ruby (DeBerry) Cardin, Myrtle, Earl, Coy, and Royce DeBerry.
She was a charter member of Central Baptist Church in Conway and was retired from the Conway Human Development Center. She loved her Savior, family, laughing and traveling. She leaves a large void for her family, but they take comfort in knowing they will see her again where there is no pain or sorrows.
She is survived by a son, Bill (Cathy) Watts of Florida; grandsons, Brent Watts and Brian (Liz) Li Watts of California; a great-granddaughter, Justine Li Watts of California; beloved nieces, Janie Carpenter of Conway and Lynn Cardin of Bryant; and a beloved great nephew, Alex Cardin of Bryant; and many other family members survive her as well.
Per her request a public graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Thursday, August 29th at 2:00pm with Bro. George Reddin officiating.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019
