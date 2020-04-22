|
Mary Jane (Janie) Bloxom, 85, of Benton passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020
from Alzheimer's related complications. She was born October 15, 1934 the
third child of Frank and Thelma Strong in Springhill, Louisiana. In
addition to her parents, Janie is preceded in death by her brothers,
Charles Olin Strong and David Rhea Strong.
Janie was an elementary school teacher for over 40 years. She taught in
Waldo, West Fork, Fayetteville, and Conway as well as Lamesa, Texas.
Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Jack Bloxom; two sons, Andy (Glenda)
Bloxom of Benton and Clay (Cindy) Bloxom of Merritt Island, Florida;
grandchildren, Ashley (Hydan) Thomas, Bridget and Candee Jo Bloxom, Paul
(Kristy) Sutherland, and Samantha (Juan) Escriva; great-grandchildren,
Dempsey, Elora, Falynn, Ryleah, Xiarah, and Noah; plus a host of extended
family.
A private family Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 with
Rev. Don Chandler presiding.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 22, 2020