Mary Jewel (Britton) Corbitt, 92, of Conway, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 30th, 2019. She was born on August, 8th, 1926, in Calico Rock, AR, to the late Charlie Evan Britton and Cora Mae (Davis) Britton. She was a member of Central Baptist Church for 49 years where she was a member of the choir, assisted her husband with the Golden Agers, and taught the Setrucha Sunday School class. Prior to moving to Conway in 1969, she was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church in Searcy, AR. She retired in 1990 from Virco Mfg. Corporation after more than 20 years of service in the Office of Traffic and Transportation.



She was preceded in death by her only son, L.C. Corbitt Jr., who was killed in a car accident on February 19th, 1988; her daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen (Connell) Corbitt; 6 brothers, Sanford Charlie (Bonnie) Britton, Johnie Melvin (Christine) Britton, Rachel Clifford (Juanita) Britton, Buddie Lee (Alice) Britton, W.C. "Bill" Britton, and Bonnie Lee Britton; 2 sisters, Dolly Josephine (Hank) Eifert and Ruby Mae (Jerry) Baker; her mother and father-in-law, Clyde R. and Lucille B. (McEuen) Corbitt; and 3 sisters-in-law, Shirley Bradley, Billie (Vindell) Yarbrough, and Bettie (Joe) Scarsdale.



She is survived by her husband of 72 years, L.C. Corbitt Sr., three grandchildren all of Conway: Ruth Ann Mathis and husband James, L.C. Corbitt III (Bubba) and wife Mieke, and Mary Jo Alexander and husband Jonathon; seven great-grandchildren: Haley Claire and Maggie Reese Mathis, Juliana and Makena Corbitt, and Logan, Abigail, and Pyper Alexander; 3 sisters-in-law, Jeraldine Britton, Carolyn (Edward) Blakely, and Lynda (John) Bailey; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be at 12:00PM Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Central Baptist Church in Conway. Funeral Service will begin Tuesday at 1:00PM at the Church with Burial following at Gum Springs Cemetery in Searcy, Arkansas.



Roller-McNutt Funeral Home

650 Central Landing Blvd

Conway , AR 72032

