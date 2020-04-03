|
Mary Lou Free (Garrison) Hall, 75, passed away, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 28, 1944, at Mt. Vernon, AR, to the late Harrel and Evelyn (Rogers) Free. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Glenn David Free; sister, Winona Sue Free Glover Atkinson, and a grand-daughter, Jar'boe Garrison. She graduated from Mt. Vernon High School. She attended Woodland Heights Baptist Church. She retired from Kimberly Clark Corporation. She loved to travel and went on many adventures.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 46 years, Richard Hall; daughters, Tina Colclasure of Bee Branch, AR, and Linda Simon (Aaron) of Conway, AR; sons, Les Garrison (Charlotte) of Denham Springs, LA, and Gregory Garrison of Spokane, WA; sisters, Betty Webb, Margaret Nail and Louise McCollum; 5 granddaughters, 4 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Nail, Ralph Webb, Danny Castell, Ricky McGaha, Ronnie McGaha, Joe McCollum and David McCollum.
The family will have a private graveside service with a celebration of life scheduled for later in the summer.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020