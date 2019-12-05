Home

Veasley Funeral Home & Cremations, Inc.
1111 Harkrider St.
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 358-6300
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Veasley Funeral Home & Cremations, Inc.
1111 Harkrider St.
Conway, AR 72032
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater Pleasant Branch Baptist Church
601 Spruce St.
Conway, AR
Mary Lou Strickland Obituary
Mary Lou Halcrombe Whitworth Strickland, 68, of Wooster, passed away November 27, 2019.
Public Visitation: Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 12:00noon to 5:00pm at Veasley Funeral Home.
Celebration of life service: Friday, December 6, 2019, 1:00pm at Greater Pleasant Branch Baptist Church, 601 Spruce St., Conway, Arkansas
Committal service and final resting place: Pilgrim Rest Cemetery, Wooster, Arkansas.
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
http://www.veasleyfuneralhome.come
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019
