Mary Lou Halcrombe Whitworth Strickland, 68, of Wooster, passed away November 27, 2019.
Public Visitation: Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 12:00noon to 5:00pm at Veasley Funeral Home.
Celebration of life service: Friday, December 6, 2019, 1:00pm at Greater Pleasant Branch Baptist Church, 601 Spruce St., Conway, Arkansas
Committal service and final resting place: Pilgrim Rest Cemetery, Wooster, Arkansas.
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019