Mary Paulette Chastain, 72, of Conway, Arkansas passed away on August 24, 2020. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on August 15, 1948 to Edward Paul Lachowsky and Ernestine Berniece Lachowsky.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward Paul Lachowsky and Ernestine Berniece Lachowsky; husband, Bill Chastain; and brother, Lloyd Tucker.
Paulette is survived by her children, Hope Chastain, Faith (Rick) McGhee, and Charity (Ricardo) Estrada; grandchildren, Cheyenne (Evan) Molloy, Ryan McGhee, and Rachel Rozanski; and numerous family and friends.
Celebration of life will be at 2:00pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Grace Pointe Church, 393 Highway 365, Conway, Arkansas, 72032.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com