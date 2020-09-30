1/1
Mary Theresa Mobbs
1948 - 2020
Mary Theresa Mobbs, 72, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, at Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born February 11, 1948 in Memphis, TN to the late Carl and Frances Posey. Mary was preceded in death by brothers, Donnie Posey and Bo Posey, sisters Sylvia Posey, Sammie Kaye Posey and Lucille Posey, grandson, Jake Taylor and her parents.
Mary is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Jim Mobbs, children, Terry Cagle (Jackie), Shane Cagle (Melanie), Tammy Taylor (Stephen), Melissa Cagle, Kelley Sides and Steve Mobbs (John Phillips), grandchildren, Brent Wickliffe, Jonathan Wickliffe, Damon Cagle, Sarah Cagle, Nathan Cagle, Mitchell Taylor, Abi Taylor, Jaden Cagle, Sierra Cagle, Meagan Sweeney and Aaron Sides, 10 great-grandchildren, brother, David Posey, sisters, Vivian McDougal (Dwayne), and Ann Kidd, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral Services will be held at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in the Chapel, Conway, AR on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 10:00AM. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM. Burial in Thorn Cemetery.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
