Mary Theresa Mobbs, 72, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, at Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born February 11, 1948 in Memphis, TN to the late Carl and Frances Posey. Mary was preceded in death by brothers, Donnie Posey and Bo Posey, sisters Sylvia Posey, Sammie Kaye Posey and Lucille Posey, grandson, Jake Taylor and her parents.
Mary is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Jim Mobbs, children, Terry Cagle (Jackie), Shane Cagle (Melanie), Tammy Taylor (Stephen), Melissa Cagle, Kelley Sides and Steve Mobbs (John Phillips), grandchildren, Brent Wickliffe, Jonathan Wickliffe, Damon Cagle, Sarah Cagle, Nathan Cagle, Mitchell Taylor, Abi Taylor, Jaden Cagle, Sierra Cagle, Meagan Sweeney and Aaron Sides, 10 great-grandchildren, brother, David Posey, sisters, Vivian McDougal (Dwayne), and Ann Kidd, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral Services will be held at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in the Chapel, Conway, AR on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 10:00AM. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM. Burial in Thorn Cemetery.
