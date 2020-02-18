Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727

Mason Widner Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mason Widner Walker Obituary
Mason Widner Walker, 26, of Conway went to be with the Lord, February 15, 2020. He was born August 12, 1993, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Randal and Fran Walker. Mason graduated from Conway High School and UCA with a bachelor's in Sociology. He was known for his sense of humor and kind heart. Mason was a dreamer; he loved traveling and being outdoors. He adored his dog Mabel. Mason was a part of his work family at Ciao Baci.
Mason is survived by his mother, Fran Walker, of Conway; father, Randal (Kim) Walker of Little Rock; siblings, Cory (Jeena) Walker, Kate Walker and Haley Walker; nephews, Ronan, Adrien and Wallace; aunts and uncles, Phil (Linda) Perry, Greg Widner, Lisa Widner, Mike (Treva) Widner and Dennis (Debbie) Widner; numerous cousins in Arkansas and Montana; and grandmother, Gladys Widner.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerry A. (Alice) Walker and grandfather, Armel Widner.
A Celebration of Life will begin Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 10:00AM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Mason's family asks that you wear your favorite color.
To honor Mason's life, donations can be made to the Faulkner County Boys and Girls Club or the Conway Animal Welfare Unit.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -