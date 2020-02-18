|
Mason Widner Walker, 26, of Conway went to be with the Lord, February 15, 2020. He was born August 12, 1993, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Randal and Fran Walker. Mason graduated from Conway High School and UCA with a bachelor's in Sociology. He was known for his sense of humor and kind heart. Mason was a dreamer; he loved traveling and being outdoors. He adored his dog Mabel. Mason was a part of his work family at Ciao Baci.
Mason is survived by his mother, Fran Walker, of Conway; father, Randal (Kim) Walker of Little Rock; siblings, Cory (Jeena) Walker, Kate Walker and Haley Walker; nephews, Ronan, Adrien and Wallace; aunts and uncles, Phil (Linda) Perry, Greg Widner, Lisa Widner, Mike (Treva) Widner and Dennis (Debbie) Widner; numerous cousins in Arkansas and Montana; and grandmother, Gladys Widner.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerry A. (Alice) Walker and grandfather, Armel Widner.
A Celebration of Life will begin Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 10:00AM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Mason's family asks that you wear your favorite color.
To honor Mason's life, donations can be made to the Faulkner County Boys and Girls Club or the Conway Animal Welfare Unit.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 18, 2020