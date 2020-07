Matthew Sean Brinsfield 52 of Cave Springs passed away unexpectedly July24, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born March 25, 1968 in OakHarbor, Washington the son of Bobby and Maxine (Collison) Brinsfield. Seanwas the smartest person in all of his I.T. positions and served in theUnited States Army from 1986-1991. He graduated from Conway High Schooland attended college at UCA. He is preceded in death by his mother MaxineBrinsfield and one son Connor Brinsfield.He is survived by his wife Amy Baum Brinsfield of the home; his sonsBrandon Brinsfield of Fayetteville and Zachary Brinsfield of Cave Springs;step sons Vincent Campbell of Cave Springs and Nicolas Campbell of Rogers;his father Bobby of Vilonia, Arkansas; his siblings Jason Brinsfield andwife Jennifer of Conway; Sara Brinsfield of Little Rock and JaredBrinsfield of Spain; two nephews Logan and Tristan Brinsfield. Many dearfriends and extended family that will miss his love of music and heartylaugh.Sean was kind of a big deal, everyone that met him knew that. He had ahuge heart and was the guy you could always count on when you needed him.Sean enjoyed sharing his love and knowledge of music with everyone he met,even if it wasn't appreciated as much as he would have liked it to be.Every life he touched will have a song that reminds them of him, which nowwe can all be thankful for.A private family interment and "Celebration of Life" will be held in lieuof a serviceIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the children's college fundc/o Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers, Arkansas 72756 Onlinecondolences to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com