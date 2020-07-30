Matthew Sean Brinsfield 52 of Cave Springs passed away unexpectedly July
24, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born March 25, 1968 in Oak
Harbor, Washington the son of Bobby and Maxine (Collison) Brinsfield. Sean
was the smartest person in all of his I.T. positions and served in the
United States Army from 1986-1991. He graduated from Conway High School
and attended college at UCA. He is preceded in death by his mother Maxine
Brinsfield and one son Connor Brinsfield.
He is survived by his wife Amy Baum Brinsfield of the home; his sons
Brandon Brinsfield of Fayetteville and Zachary Brinsfield of Cave Springs;
step sons Vincent Campbell of Cave Springs and Nicolas Campbell of Rogers;
his father Bobby of Vilonia, Arkansas; his siblings Jason Brinsfield and
wife Jennifer of Conway; Sara Brinsfield of Little Rock and Jared
Brinsfield of Spain; two nephews Logan and Tristan Brinsfield. Many dear
friends and extended family that will miss his love of music and hearty
laugh.
Sean was kind of a big deal, everyone that met him knew that. He had a
huge heart and was the guy you could always count on when you needed him.
Sean enjoyed sharing his love and knowledge of music with everyone he met,
even if it wasn't appreciated as much as he would have liked it to be.
Every life he touched will have a song that reminds them of him, which now
we can all be thankful for.
A private family interment and "Celebration of Life" will be held in lieu
of a service
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the children's college fund
c/o Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers, Arkansas 72756 Online
condolences to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com