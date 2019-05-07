Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mauel Houston Quick. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Wilson Wynne Funeral Home 2642 Hwy 64 W Wynne , AR 72396 (870)-238-9400 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Funeral service 1:00 PM Thompson-Wilson Wynne Funeral Home 2642 Hwy 64 W Wynne , AR 72396 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Manuel Houston Quick, resident of Conway, Arkansas, departed this life on Friday, January 4, 2019, in the comfort of his home at the age of 93. He was born in Clarendon, Arkansas, on Monday, August 10, 1925, the son of Mr. George Lewis Quick and Mrs. Eara (McCue) Quick. He was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Quick left home in October 1943 to enlist in the

Throughout his life, Mr. Quick was committed to providing for his family. For over forty years he was a truck driver, initially for Gordons Transports and later was self-employed. No matter how many driven miles were required, he was determined to see that his sons had better opportunities than he did. After his retirement, his primary focus was Margie's care during her extended illness. He held steadfast, against insurmountable odds, in his dedication to her.

Mr. Quick was an avid sports fan. He was a champion boxer in the Navy and excelled as a football player. One of his favorite pastimes was listening to and attending Yellowjacket football games.

Mr. Quick was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Margie Quick; his parents, George and Eara Quick; a brother, Arvil Quick; and a sister, Dorothy West.

He is survived by four sons, Dr. Robert Quick of Cedar Crest, New Mexico; Dr. Michael Quick of Little Rock; Dr. Barry Quick and wife, Patricia, of Conway; and Dr. Donny Quick and wife, Jenny, of Conway; nine grandchildren, Ashley Childers, Lauren Strother, Taylor Quick, Mason Quick, Annie Quick, Elizabeth Davis, Jackson Quick, Ally Quick, and Brady Quick; four great-grandchildren, Brighton Barnard, Cade Childers, Liam Strother, and Livi Strother; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, in the Thompson-Wilson Funeral Home chapel in Wynne. Brother James Fryer, pastor of East Baptist Church in Wynne, will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at Birdeye.

Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. to service time.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Cade Childers, Garrett Childers, Dutch Morse, Brady Quick, Jackson Quick, and Lee Strother. Mason Quick will serve as honorary pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Quick's honor to the at

