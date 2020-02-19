|
|
Maunelle Annetta "Lee" Sims, 83, of Quitman, Arkansas went to be with the Lord, February 18, 2020. She was born July 15, 1936 in Enders, Arkansas to the late Dewey Thomas and Gladys Mary Lee. Maunelle worked as a schoolteacher for 17 years; she retired as a business owner. She was a longtime member of Sand Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Damascus. Maunelle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother.
Maunelle was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother and sister and son in law, Jim Black.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Elmer Sims, daughters, Cornelia (Bert) Stark, Corinna Strain, Ronda (Terry) Nicholson, Teresa (Bob) Crews, Elmira Sims, nine grandchildren, Matt, Laura (Kenny), Margaret, Will (Megan), Daniel (Madisyn), Sam (Hannah), Michelle (Justin), Stephanie (Chuckie), Jesse (Daphne), thirteen great grandchildren, Isla Kate, Joel, Maddox, Lucy Jo, Ruby, Abigail, Haleigh, Harley, Chase, Abbi, Hayes, Bryson, and Rylin, one great- great grandchild, Kreed, and many more family and friends.
Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00PM Friday, February 21, 2020, at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral Service will begin at 10:00AM Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Roller McNutt with Burial following at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Quitman.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020