Max C. Henry, the country gentleman, went to be with the Lord at the age of 75 on November 5, 2019. He was born April 26, 1944 in Mt. Vernon, Arkansas to the late Howard T. and Cuma Chance Henry. Max was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Harold Henry, and an infant son, David Taft Henry.
He was a barber for 57 years at his happy place, Country Gentlemen Barber Shop with his side kick and lifelong friend, Vickie James. Max was an active member of Friendship Baptist Church where he shared his love for the Lord through singing, and loved his church family deeply.
Max is survived by his wife of 37 years, Brenda N. Henry, children, Sheri Florez (Shelly) of Paragould, AR; Mitchel Henry (Jey) of Jacksonville, AR; and Michael Henry (Cayla) of Vilonia AR; grandsons, Steven Florez, Timothy Florez , Christopher Henry and Lindy Henry; granddaughters, Nella and Nora Henry, who were the apple of their PawPaw's eye. Max leaves a multitude of friends and family and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00PM at Friendship Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Friendship Baptist Church. Interment will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Wooster, AR.
