Maxine Coble, 76, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born January 22, 1943, in Conway, AR to Clyde and Trecie McMoran. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Kelly Coble, her brother, Clyde (Mary) McMoran and her sister, Regina (Walt) West. She is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, friends and relatives that love her.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 10:00AM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home, Conway. Visitation will be on Friday January 17, 2020 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home, Conway from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Burial will be in Brown Cemetery.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020