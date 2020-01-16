Home

Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Maxine Coble


1943 - 2020
Maxine Coble Obituary
Maxine Coble, 76, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born January 22, 1943, in Conway, AR to Clyde and Trecie McMoran. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Kelly Coble, her brother, Clyde (Mary) McMoran and her sister, Regina (Walt) West. She is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, friends and relatives that love her.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 10:00AM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home, Conway. Visitation will be on Friday January 17, 2020 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home, Conway from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Burial will be in Brown Cemetery.

Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020
