May Nell (Glover) Heffington
1925 - 2020
May Nell Glover Heffington, 95, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born November 21, 1925, in Guy, Arkansas, to the late Thomas Andrew Glover and Rosa (Battles) Glover.
May Nell was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Conway, Arkansas. She devoted her life to her family. She enjoyed reading, gardening, her sports teams; the Arkansas Razorbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals, her Sunday School class, and her Bible Study Fellowship. May Nell was loved by many, who will miss her servant's heart and sense of humor.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; daughter, Janell (Janie) Heffington; her sister, Clara, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 11:00am, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Heffington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, she would prefer a live plant to be planted in her memory in the Spring. Donations may also be made to Heffington Cemetery.
A special thanks to the staff at Salem Place Nursing Home and Rehab for their loving care of my mother.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 22, 2020.
